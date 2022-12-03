Who are the referees for the 2022 ACC Championship Game?

The 2022 ACC Championship Game kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN as the No. 9 Clemson Tigers take on No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will take place at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Clemson’s playoff hopes have already been struck down after a one-point loss in rivalry week to South Carolina, marking the Tigers’ second loss of the season. This will be the second year in a row that Clemson misses the final four after making the CFP for six seasons straight.
Here is the referee crew that has been assembled for the 2022 ACC Championship Game:
Referee: Mike Roche
Umpire: Johnnie Forte
Head Lines: Josiah Ford
Line Judge: Steve Matarante
Field Judge: Ryan Flynn
Side Judge: Rich Wilborn
Back Judge: Ken Bushey
Center Judge: Ryan Wingers
Alternate: Stuart Mullens, Wayne Rundell
Replay: Keith Roden
Communicator: Frank Overcash