Who are the referees for the 2022 ACC Championship Game?

The 2022 ACC Championship Game kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN as the No. 9 Clemson Tigers take on No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will take place at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Clemson’s playoff hopes have already been struck down after a one-point loss in rivalry week to South Carolina, marking the Tigers’ second loss of the season. This will be the second year in a row that Clemson misses the final four after making the CFP for six seasons straight.

Here is the referee crew that has been assembled for the 2022 ACC Championship Game:

Referee: Mike Roche

Umpire: Johnnie Forte

Head Lines: Josiah Ford

Line Judge: Steve Matarante

Field Judge: Ryan Flynn

Side Judge: Rich Wilborn

Back Judge: Ken Bushey

Center Judge: Ryan Wingers

Alternate: Stuart Mullens, Wayne Rundell

Replay: Keith Roden

Communicator: Frank Overcash