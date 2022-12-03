Lionel Messi breaks deadlock for Argentina vs. Australia in round of 16 [VIDEO]

It took a little over a half-hour to get things going for Argentina but eventually Lionel Messi found the breakthrough for his side to give them a 1-0 lead over Australia in their round of 16 match at the 2022 World Cup. It’s the first goal in a World Cup knockout game for Messi.

That's the first knockout stage goal in Messi's FIFA World Cup career pic.twitter.com/wyzfdVfby3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

The build-up to this goal might’ve sparked Argentina to eventually find the back of the net. Messi and an Australia defender both ran out of bounds on a play and Messi shoved his opponent off. On the ensuing throw-in, Australia fouled Papu Gomez in retaliation to set up a free kick. Messi didn’t score off the free kick, but the ball got passed around some more for the forward to find an opening. He was able to find the corner of the goal and put his team up.

If Argentina hold on and win this match, they will face Netherlands in the quarterfinal round.