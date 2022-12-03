 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Deuce Vaughn puts TCU defender on skates in Big 12 title game

Kansas State RB shakes TCU defender for TD to put Wildcats up by 11 in second half.

By Nick Simon
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 03 Big 12 Championship - TCU vs Kansas State Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn may have jus clinched the Big 12 Championship for the Wildcats and had a TCU defender break dancing in the process.

Look at what he does to this poor kid on this 44-yard fourth quarter touchdown run. LOOK AT IT.

That poor Horned Frogs safety never stood a chance. You can see the wheels spinning in his head of what move he should make as this powerful force is coming at him. Should he A. Try to protect the outside and take him down there? or B. Try to cut him off on the inside? The correct answer is neither, nothing was going to keep the KSU tailback from out of the end zone.

TCU is now down by 11 in the fourth quarter and their College Football Playoff hopes hang in the balance. There’s still time to deliver some late-game magic once again, but the margins of error just shrunk because of Vaughn.

