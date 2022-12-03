Deuce Vaughn puts TCU defender on skates in Big 12 title game

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn may have jus clinched the Big 12 Championship for the Wildcats and had a TCU defender break dancing in the process.

Look at what he does to this poor kid on this 44-yard fourth quarter touchdown run. LOOK AT IT.

Deuce Vaughn just caught a body pic.twitter.com/p0dNoR2tXQ — Chase Justice (@ChaseJusticeTV) December 3, 2022

That poor Horned Frogs safety never stood a chance. You can see the wheels spinning in his head of what move he should make as this powerful force is coming at him. Should he A. Try to protect the outside and take him down there? or B. Try to cut him off on the inside? The correct answer is neither, nothing was going to keep the KSU tailback from out of the end zone.

TCU is now down by 11 in the fourth quarter and their College Football Playoff hopes hang in the balance. There’s still time to deliver some late-game magic once again, but the margins of error just shrunk because of Vaughn.