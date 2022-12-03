Could there be a Michigan vs. Ohio State rematch in the College Football Playoff?

The 2022 College Football Playoff field will be determined on Sunday and there will be some intrigue over who gets slotted where following this weekend’s slate of conference championship games.

No. 4 USC cost itself a spot with a blowout loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday and No. 3 TCU fell to Kansas State in overtime during Saturday’s Big 12 Championship Game. These results have now created the possibility of a Michigan-Ohio State rematch taking place in the College Football Playoff.

USC’s loss opened the door for No. 5 Ohio State to jump back into the playoff field and TCU’s loss could potentially push it up to No. 3. Meanwhile, Michigan entered the weekend at No. 2 and assuming that both it and No. 1 Georgia handles business in their respective title games, the Wolverines would stand pat at where they are.

That would mean that for the first time in the history of “The Game”, we’d potentially get the Wolverines and the Buckeyes squaring off outside of their home confines of Ann Arbor, MI, and Columbus, OH, respectively. UM laid a 45-23 beating on OSU last Saturday and the Buckeyes would get an unexpected shot at revenge in the semifinal. The game would most likely take place at the Fiesta Bowl, one of the two CFP semifinal sites this season. We’ll see if it actually comes to fruititon.