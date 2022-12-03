No. 3 TCU falls to No. 10 Kansas State in Big 12 title game, CFP hopes now in question

The 2022 Big 12 Championship turned into an overtime thriller and in the end, it was No. 10 Kansas State that prevailed over No. 3 TCU. The Wildcats took down the Horned Frogs with a 31-28 victory on Saturday and as a result, TCU’s College Football Playoff hopes are now up in the air.

Facing 4th and goal on the one in OT, the Wildcats defense stuffed Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller to force a turnover on downs. On their next possession, K-State kicker Ty Zentner booted a 31-yard field goal to win it.

K-STATE ARE BIG 12 CHAMPS



Ty Zentner hits the 31-yd field goal to win the Big 12 Championship! ⚪️#EMAW | #Big12Championship pic.twitter.com/9esgP982nF — Kicker Update (@kickerupdate) December 3, 2022

With Kansas State clinging onto a 21-17 at the start of the fourth quarter, TCU was seemingly primed to take the lead before quarterback Max Duggan threw a costly interception in the end zone. On the ensuing Wildcats drive, running back Deuce Vaughn put a few defenders on skates on a 44-yard touchdown run to give his team an 11-point lead.

Needing some more of their patented late-game magic, TCU began the march back into the contest and pulled to within a field goal on the following drive. After getting a critical defensive stop and forcing a punt, it was Duggan time. With 4:47 left on the clock, the Heisman Trophy contender used his legs, breaking off run after run until finally reaching the end-zone for a clutch touchdown. Hitting Jared Wiley in the end-zone on the ensuing two-point attempt, the Frogs had the game all evened up at 28.

With just under two minutes to work, the Will Howard-led Kansas State offense managed to get the ball across midfield before their drive eventually stalled out. Getting the ball back with 38 second, TCU elected to drain the clock and take the game into OT. That’s where KSU ended up making the huge defensive stop and booted a walkoff field goal to claim its first conference title in a decade.

The eyes will be on the College Football Playoff committee tomorrow to see if TCU falls out of the field.