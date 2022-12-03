Can Max Duggan still win the Heisman Trophy?

Update 4:06 p.m. After TCU fell 31-28 in overtime, despite not putting the ball in Duggan’s hands on the last two plays of the game, his odds still took a hit. He went back up to +1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the award. Caleb Williams remains the favorite, now at -1400.

Max Duggan has gone from backup to legitimate Heisman contender this season, leading TCU to an undefeated regular season and turning the Horned Frogs into a CFP-ready team. He may have put the finishing touch on his campaign for college football’s highest award in a game-tying drive in the Big 12 Championship against Kansas State with under five minutes on the clock.

After a touchdown pass was called back for offensive pass interference, Duggan simply took the drive into his own hands, completing a 40-yard rush and following up with an eight-yard rush into the end zone. Duggan rushed for 95 yards on that drive alone and topped it off with a two-point conversion pass to Jared Wiley, sending the game to overtime.

Duggan has passed for over 3,000 yards and 29 touchdowns this season after stepping in for an injured Chandler Morris.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Duggan went from +1400 to +1000 to win the award immediately after TCU’s fourth quarter drive to tie the game at 28. After TCU’s touchdown in overtime, he fell to +500.

USC’s Caleb Williams remains the strong betting favorite to win the Heisman, as he sits at -800 presently.