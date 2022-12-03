How TCU’s loss in Big 12 Championship Game affects College Football Playoff field

The 2022 Big 12 Championship Game between No. 3 TCU and No. 10 Kansas State was a wild overtime affair and in the end, Kansas State survived the showdown with a 31-28 victory.

Despite the loss, the Horned Frogs should be able to stay in contention for the College Football Playoff field, which will be determined by the committee on Sunday. Competing with one-loss Ohio State and two-loss Alabama for the final two spots after Michigan and Georgia, the Horned Frogs have a good case and plenty going in their favor — including Kansas State’s most recent top-10 CFP ranking.

The fourth spot will likely go to Ohio State, as a two-loss team has never made it into the CFP, though the committee could still decide to go in a different direction. The Big Ten and SEC Championship Games have yet to be played on Saturday, though we can safely assume that a one-loss Georgia and a one-loss Michigan each make it into the playoff.

Whether TCU remains at No. 3 remains to be seen. It is possible that Ohio State could jump them in the rankings on Sunday.