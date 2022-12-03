Projected College Football Playoff field after Big 12 Championship

Despite TCU’s overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Conference Championship Game, they should remain in the top four and continue into the College Football Playoff. One three-point loss in OT should not be enough to knock them out of consideration. However, USC is out of contention after suffering a second loss to the Utah Utes on Friday night in the Pac-12 Championship Game, and undefeated Georgia and Michigan can also expect to remain in the top CFP standings even in the case of a loss.

Georgia faces LSU on Saturday afternoon and Michigan takes on Purdue Saturday night. The final spot is a toss-up between one-loss Ohio State and two-loss Alabama. Ohio State was ranked one spot ahead of Alabama in the most recent CFP rankings, but the committee can always change their minds. The Buckeyes have a 22-point differential in their loss, while the Tide have a four-point differential in their two losses combined.

Our predictions after the Big 12 Championship game currently stand as follows, at 4:10 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 3.