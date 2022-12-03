Jameson Williams start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

With the NFL regular season hitting the home stretch, the Detroit Lions made a big addition on Saturday by activating first-round wide receiver Jameson Williams to the team’s active roster, according to Adam Schefter. That means he’ll make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sources: the Lions are activating first-round pick Jameson Williams, the former Alabama standout WR who tore his ACL during last season’s national championship game. Williams is available to make his NFL debut Sunday vs. the Jaguars. The good day in Detroit continues. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2022

The Lions paid a heavy price to trade up for the former Alabama receiver, so he should eventually have a big role in Detroit’s offense. But should he be started in fantasy football leagues in his NFL debut?

Let’s break it down.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Jameson Williams

Williams hasn’t played in a football game since tearing his ACL in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship. That’s less than a year of recovery for the speedy Williams. It’s probably too big of an ask for Williams to be anything other than a part-time player in his debut.

But with Williams’ game-breaking speed, he might only need a handful of snaps to make an impact in the game and in fantasy football.

He should be involved in a high-scoring affair with the Jaguars.

Start or sit in Week 13?

If you’re lucky enough to have enough depth on your roster to wait and see on Williams then that would be the ideal approach. If you need to start him then you’re banking on a big play or two, which is extremely possible against the Jags.