Who will Tyson Fury fight next after beating Derek Chisora?

Tyson Fury made a successful return to the ring on Saturday and did what was expected. Fury once again finished Chisora via TKO in the tenth round, as referee Victor Loughlin called the match. The Gypsy King was connecting on all cylinders and put on a clinic. He successfully retained his lineal and WBC heavyweight title.

Now that Fury has finished off the Chisora trilogy, there’s only one fight that anybody cares about. Fury needs to meet Oleksandr Usyk in a battle for the undisputed heavyweight championship.

The last time professional boxing had an undisputed heavyweight champion was in 2000 during the three-belt era when Lennox Lewis held the IBF, WBA, and WBC titles. The closest we’ve come to an undisputed champ was when Wladimir Klitschko held three of the four titles. He would not fight his brother Vitali, who was the WBC champ, and so we never had an undisputed during that time.

Usyk is 20-0 and the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF, and IBO champion, while also holding the The Ring title. He successfully defended his crown in August when he beat Anthony Joshua via split decision. That followed a unanimous decision over Joshua the year before. The only fight for him is against Fury for the undisputed title.

Boxing politics is always an issue, so there’s no guarantee we get this fight. It wouldn’t be the first time and it won’t be the last time boxing has disappointed its fans. Deontay Wilder is the WBC’s No. 1 contender but lost two straight fights to Fury after a 2018 draw. Fury could theoretically fight countrymen Anthony Joshua or Joe Joyce. He could fight Andy Ruiz, who is the No. 2 contender in the WBC. Or maybe Ruiz fights Wilder in an eliminator bout. None of them matters compared to the Usyk bout, but anything is possible.