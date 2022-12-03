TCU refuses to call Max Duggan’s number on 4th and goal, doesn’t convert

The TCU Horned Frogs have been living on the edge all season in college football, so it was no surprise they chose to go for it on 4th and goal in the first overtime against the Kansas State Wildcats. The Big 12 championship was on the line and TCU’s College Football Playoff hopes could’ve also been in jeopardy. With all that at stake, Sonny Dykes made the call.

He chose to hand the ball off.

KANSAS STATE’s GOAL LINE DEFENSE DENIES TCU ON 4TH DOWN!



pic.twitter.com/42fyGLgbQb — The College Football & Basketball Experience (@TCEonSGPN) December 3, 2022

This handoff comes after TCU quarterback Max Duggan pulled off possibly his best comeback yet, helping the Horned Frogs get 11 points in the final 11 minutes to force overtime. Duggan is a Heisman candidate and has been all season. He clearly was giving everything he had for a shot at the Big 12 title. And yet, he had to hand the ball off.

Dykes has had a great season in Fort Worth but this is clearly a missed call. You have to give your quarterback, the guy who has brought your team this far, a chance and live with the consequences. And you’re already ready to live with the consequences of not trusting your defense to hold a three-point lead, so you might as well give yourself the best chance at scoring. Duggan won’t publicly blast Dykes for this call but he will say he would’ve wanted the opportunity.

We’ll see if TCU has enough juice to stay in the playoff but this handoff might have cost Dykes and the Horned Frogs a spot.