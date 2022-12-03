Caleb Williams is the inevitable Heisman Trophy winner

There’s no way to sugarcoat it, the 2022 Heisman Trophy race has been a mess. Some contenders like Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud have underwhelmed in big moments while other contenders like Michigan’s Blake Corum and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker have seen their hopes dashed by season-ending injuries.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams experienced a little bit of both as he was banged up in a 47-23 beatdown against Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday. Williams is still the current Heisman frontrunner with -2000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. And you know what, go ahead and give it to him.

Williams did exactly what was expected of him when transferring from Oklahoma to USC in the offseason. The sophomore turned into the exact star quarterback the Trojans have lacked for ages and he led one of college football’s legacy programs from irrelevancy to the doorstep of the College Football Playoff. The Washington D.C. native ultimately finished the year completing 66.1% of his passes and compiled 4,075 passing yards, 372 rushing yards, and 47 total touchdowns.

The next person on the board is TCU’s Max Duggan at +1200 and his final numbers do not stack up with the USC QB. The ceremony next Saturday may be underwhelming in terms of hype, but just go ahead and give it to Williams. It’s fine.