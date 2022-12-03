Georgia blocks LSU field goal, returns it 95 yards for TD [VIDEO]

The SEC Championship Game is off to an exciting start after Georgia has put the first points of the game on the scoreboard with a blocked field goal that the Bulldogs returned for a touchdown in the first quarter.

A BLOCKED FG LEADS TO A 97 YARD TOUCHDOWN FOR GEORGIApic.twitter.com/Yt3d9KHXZR — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 3, 2022

Almost no one on the field noticed that the play had not been blown dead, including most of Georgia’s linemen and the entire LSU kicking unit. DB Christopher Smith was the only one who did notice, looking to the referee before picking the ball up and taking it 95 yards for six points.

No. 1 Georgia looks to remain undefeated as they head into the College Football Playoff, but the offense went three-and-out on their first drive of the afternoon. No. 14 LSU followed up with a quick seven points of their own to tie it up.

A missed or blocked field goal can always be returned for seven points, as the ball is considered in play from the moment it’s kicked (you may recall the Kick Six of the 2013 Iron Bowl, one of the most famous examples of this rule). However, a blocked or missed extra point attempt can only be returned for two points — the highest amount of points available in a post-touchdown situation. It is essentially a two-point conversion for the opposing team in that case.