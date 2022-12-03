LSU’s Jayden Daniels injured, status for rest of game vs. Georgia in SEC Championship

Update 4:53 p.m.: Daniels returned to action on the ensuing drive, but is noticeably limping. With the first half over the Tigers trailing 35-10, getting him out of there and ready for the Tigers bowl game might be the play soon here.

Jayden Daniels injury updates

LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels was injured in the second quarter of LSU’s game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

Daniels came out for one play, with backup Garrett Nussmeier coming on to throw one pass as the starter went to the injury tent. Daniels was questionable before kickoff in Atlanta today.