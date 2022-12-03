 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Georgia WR Ladd McConkey OUT for second half vs. LSU after suffering knee injury

McConkey was able to walk off the field on his own power.

By grace.mcdermott Updated
SEC Championship - LSU v Georgia
Ladd McConkey of the Georgia Bulldogs looks on prior to the SEC Championship game against the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Update: McConkey will not return to the field in the second half of the SEC Championship Game.

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey took a hit from three LSU defenders at once in the second quarter of the SEC Championship Game and took some time to get up, grabbing at his right leg. He was able to support his own weight and walk off with trainers to the sideline with a visible limp.

Before getting hit, he made a 22-yard reception that brought Georgia right up to the end zone. McConkey has the second-most receiving yards on the team this season behind tight end Brock Bowers. The WR connected with Stetson Bennett for 606 receiving yards and four touchdowns in the regular season, adding another two scores on the ground.

Before leaving the field, McConkey added 69 receiving yards and a touchdown in the first half of the SEC Championship Game. Georgia enters the half up 35-7.

Updates to come.

