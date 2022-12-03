Jackson State defeats Southern in SWAC title game; Deion Sanders ends JSU run with 12-0 season

Deion Sanders may be very well be boarding a private jet to Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday morning, but he secured one last piece of hardware over the weekend.

Jackson State handled Southern in the SWAC Championship Game this afternoon, downing the Jaguars in a 43-24 victory. The win clinched the now 12-0 Tigers a second straight league title and a trip to the Celebration Bowl to face North Carolina Central in two weeks. The victory comes on the heels of reports that Sanders will officially accept the head coaching position at Colorado immediately following today’s title game. These same reports have indicated that “Coach Prime” has already been working to assemble his coaching staff at the Pac-12 program, as well as reaching out to potential transfer portal additions.

As for the game itself, Jackson State overwhelmed Southern from the word go. The Tigers went up 26-0 in the first quarter, forcing three turnovers on consecutive drives that led to three touchdowns. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, a Walter Payton Award finalist, was excellent in the contest, throwing for 327 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Shane Hooks caught five passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

With Jackson seemingly Colorado bound in the next 24 hours, there’s a question over whether he’ll come back to coach Jackson State for one final game in the Celebration Bowl. He’s advocated for the program participating in the more financially lucrative bowl game rather than the FCS Playoffs and it would be fitting for that to be his final game with a JSU headset.