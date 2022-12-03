Report: Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh to become next head coach at USF

Tennessee Volunteers offensive coordinator Alex Golesh has accepted the job as head coach at South Florida, per Action Network. The Bulls are clearly looking for Golesh to transfer his offensive expertise from Tennessee to South Florida, and his development of Hendon Hooker likely played a factor in this decision.

Golesh transformed Tennessee’s offense over his two seasons, helping the Vols set single-season records as a team for points, total yards and touchdowns in 2021. The offense improved from 108th in scoring in the country to seventh, helping the Vols get a four-win bump from 2020 to 2021. Tennessee won 10 games this season behind Hooker’s Heisman-level production in Golesh’s offense and was in contention for the playoff at one point.

South Florida has struggled to find success since the days of Willie Taggart and Charlie Strong, descending into irrelevance during the Jeff Scott era. We’ll see if Golesh can inject some life into this program, which does have some positives like a strong recruiting base and the allure of a major city.