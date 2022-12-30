NC State vs. Maryland: How to watch, game time, live stream for Duke’s Mayo Bowl

The Maryland Terrapins (7-5, 4-5 B1G) and the No. 25 North Carolina State Wolfpack (8-4, 4-4 ACC) meet up in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for noon. ET on Friday, Dec. 30 and the game will air on ESPN.

The Terps have struggled to close out the season, losing three of their final four games to limp into Bowl Season. They did nearly upset Ohio State in that stretch and got back on track in their season finale, beating Rutgers handily. Taulia Tagovailoa is the man under center for Maryland. You may recognize that last name from Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, they’re brothers. The younger Tagovailoa has 17 touchdowns and six picks through the air and has added four more on the ground.

NC State has had a tough year, but has pushed through and finds itself ranked in the AP top 25 to end the season. They upset rival North Carolina to end the regular season with Ben Finley leading the charge as QB. Six different players have thrown a pass for the Wolfpack this season after Devin Leary’s season-ending injury about halfway through the year. Finley has played the last two games and thrown for just under 500 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

This is arguably the most fun bowl game outside of the New Years Six. Their social media presence has been stellar since the Mayo company took over naming rights of the game from Belk in 2020. Last year was the first Duke’s Mayo Bowl and the winning coach, Shane Beamer, got a 10-gallon cooler full of mayonnaise dumped on him. Expect the same to happen to the winning coach of this one.

2022 Duke’s Mayo Bowl: NC State vs. Maryland

Date: Friday, December 30

Start time: 12 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.