Pitt vs. UCLA: How to watch, game time, live stream for Sun Bowl

The No. 18 UCLA Bruins (9-3, 6-3 PAC 12) and the Pitt Panthers (8-4, 5-3 ACC) meet up in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 30 and the game will air on ESPN.

UCLA has had a bit of a resurgence this season, with the chance to post their first 10-win season since 2014 with a win in this game. The offense has been fantastic, as one would expect from a Chip Kelly-led team. The Bruins score an average of 39.6 points per game behind the arm of Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the legs of Zach Charbonnet. The running back has close to 1400 yards on the ground and 14 touchdowns while DTR has found the endzone 36 times total, 25 passing and 11 on the ground.

Pitt took a pretty large step back after winning the ACC a season ago. The offense, which made the Panthers so dangerous last season, has become pedestrian. Though they should feel confident heading into this game on the back of a four-game winning streak to close the regular season. Running back Israel Abanikanda has been the guy on offense, with 20 touchdowns on the ground and one more as a receiver, opposing defenses know who the biggest threat is when they line up against Pitt.

The Sun Bowl is tied with the Orange Bowl and the Sugar Bowl as the second-oldest bowl game in college football, with the Rose Bowl being the only one older. It’s been around since 1935. This also may be the only bowl game ever sponsored by a mascot for a cereal brand. It’s the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, not the Kellogg or Frosted Flakes Sun Bowl. That’s what I call some grrrrrrrrreat marketing!

...I’m sorry, I had to.

