South Carolina vs. Notre Dame: How to watch, game time, live stream for Gator Bowl

The No. 19 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-4) and No. 20 South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4 SEC) meet up in the Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 30 and the game will air on ESPN.

The Irish ended the season really strong after a rough first month or so. Notre Dame won six of their final eight games, including wins over three top-25 teams in that span. They’re going to have some question marks heading into this game though, with QB Drew Pyne having entered the transfer portal. That means USC will likely see Tyler Buchner, who started the first two games of the season, both losses, and threw two picks and no TDs before suffering an injury.

The Gamecocks have been a very odd team this season. They beat teams they shouldn’t like a thrashing they gave Tennessee, and then lose to teams they should beat, like Florida or Missouri. Still, they got more consistent down the final stretch of the season, winning two in a row, both upsets, over the Vols and then Clemson. Former Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler found his stride, throwing for 798 yards with eight touchdowns and just two interceptions over his final two games.

South Carolina competed in the first-ever Gator Bowl back in 1946, a loss to Wake Forest. This will mark the team’s fifth appearance in the game and they come into it with an 0-4 mark all-time, with their last appearance coming in 1987. The Irish are 1-2 in the game all-time, with their last appearance coming in 2003, a loss to NC State.

2022 Gator Bowl: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame

Date: Friday, December 30

Start time: 3:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.