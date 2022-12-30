Ohio vs. Wyoming: How to watch, game time, live stream for Arizona Bowl

The Ohio Bobcats and Wyoming Cowboys meet up in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, and the game will stream live on the Barstool.TV and can also be viewed on the Barstool Sports App. There is no television coverage for this game.

Ohio (9-4, 7-1 MAC) rattled off seven consecutive wins before a 17-7 loss to the Toledo Rockets in the MAC Championship. The Bobcats played their previous two games without starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who will be unavailable again for the bowl game. CJ Harris will get another start at QB to close out the season.

Wyoming (7-5, 5-3 MAC) lost the final two games of its regular season including a 30-0 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs in the finale. The Cowboys ran the ball on 60.1% of snaps, which ranks 13th in games against FBS opponents, but they are very thin at running back including 1,000-yard rusher Titus Swen, who was dismissed from the team.

Wyoming won this bowl game in 2019 with a 38-17 victory over the Georgia State Panthers, and Ohio is in a bowl in the second season of the Tim Albin era after going 3-9 in 2021.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.