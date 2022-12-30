Clemson vs. Tennessee: How to watch, game time, live stream for Orange Bowl

The Clemson Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers meet up in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) won six consecutive conference championships in a row before falling short last season, but the Tigers knocked off the North Carolina Tar Heels 39-10 to claim the ACC once again. True freshman Cade Klubnik was named the starting quarterback, sending DJ Uiagalelei to the transfer portal as the future of the program is set to take over.

Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) was having a dream season before getting crushed by the South Carolina Gamecocks and losing star QB Hendon Hooker for the season in the second-to-last game of the regular season. Joe Milton will get the start after completing 11-of-21 passes for 147 yards with a touchdown in a 56-0 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores in the regular season finale.

The Orange Bowl has been playing since 1935, and Clemson is 4-2 in this event, most recently in 2015 when the Tigers knocked off the Oklahoma Sooners 37-17 in a College Football Playoff game. The Vols are 1-3 in the Orange Bowl on a three-game losing streak with their last win coming in 1939.

2022 Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Tennessee

Date: Friday, December 30

Start time: 8 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren't around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app.