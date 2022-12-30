How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 18

The English Premier League is back in full swing following the World Cup continuing into Matchday 18 almost immediately after wrapping up Matchday 17 with a slate of Boxing Day and midweek matches. Arsenal remain on top of the table with 40 points with a 3-1 win over West Ham, while Newcastle logged a 3-0 win over Leicester City to stay firmly in the top four, even occupying second place for a short time.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Arsenal will look to further widen the gap between themselves and the rest of the pack as they take on Brighton this weekend. Brighton & Hove, without new World Cup champion Alexis Mac Allister (personal), will hope to win their second straight match after logging a 3-1 win over Southampton as they keep pace with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United. The Gunners will be missing Gabriel Jesus, who suffered a knee injury in Qatar and will be out for several months.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 18 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 18 schedule

Friday, December 30

West Ham vs. Brentford - 2:45 p.m. ET, USA

Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 3 p.m. ET, Peacock

Saturday, December 31

Wolverhampton vs. Manchester United - 7:30 a.m. ET, USA

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Newcastle vs. Leeds - 10 a.m. ET, USA

Fulham vs. Southampton - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Manchester City vs. Everton - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Brighton vs. Arsenal - 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

Sunday, January 1

Tottenham vs. Aston Villa - 9 a.m. ET, Peacock

Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea - 11:30 a.m. ET, Peacock