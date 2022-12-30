Ohio vs. Wyoming picks and best bets for Barstool Bowl

The Ohio Bobcats and Wyoming Cowboys meet up in the Barstool Bowl at Arizona Stadium on Friday, December 30 in Tucson, Arizona. The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET, and will stream live on the Barstool.TV and can also be viewed on the Barstool Sports App.

The Ohio Bobcats (9-4, 7-1 Mid-American) won the MAC East Division for the first time since 2016 and used a seven-game win streak to advance to the MAC Championship Game where the Bobcats lost 17-7 to the Toledo Rockets.

Ohio will be without MAC Offensive Player of the Year quarterback Kurtis Rourke. The junior from Oakville, Ontario was 11th in total offense with 3,502 in total offense with 29 touchdown this season before suffering a torn ACL late in the seasons against Kent State.

Without Rourke in the MAC Championship game, the Bobcats offensive struggled and accumulated just 262 yards of offense.

Wyoming (7-5, 5-3 Mountain West) come into the postseason stumbling a bit, having lost its final two games of the season to Boise State and Fresno State respectively. The Cowboys will be without 1,000-yard rusher Titus Swen, who was dismissed from the team and subsequently announced he would enter the transfer portal.

Swen’s top backups sophomore Dawaiian McNeely and freshman D.Q. James are out with injuries and expected bowl-game starter Joey Braasch decided to enter the transfer portal. Those four players represent nearly 90 percent of the Cowboys rushing offense. Quarterback Andrew Peasley completed 51.4 percent of his passes this season for 1,388 yards and nine touchdowns.

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ohio -2.5

Total: 42

Moneyline: Ohio -410; Wyoming +120

Opening line: Ohio -1.5

Opening total: 42.5

Key players that have opted-out, injuries for Barstool Bowl

Ohio

None

Wyoming

Titus Swen, RB (Dismissed/Transfer Portal)

Joey Braasch, RB (Transfer Portal)

Weather

Partly cloudy skies with a high of 65 degrees and less than a 10 percent chance of rain. Winds will be light and variable.

The Pick

Ohio -2.5

I can’t imagine anyone other than alumni and seriously interested bettors will bother watching this potential stinker. The five best offensive players on the field will not be available. The Cowboys could’ve had success against a Bobcats defense that gave up 236 rushing yards against Toledo, but they might not have a running back to choose from.

With little to choose from on either side, Ohio should be a little more motivated to get to 10 wins this year and will emerge as the winner in a game that thankfully will not be on network television.