Clemson vs. Tennessee: How to watch, game time, live stream for Orange Bowl

The Clemson Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers meet up in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Friday, December 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Clemson (11-2, 8-0) won the ACC for the eighth time and finished with 10 or more wins for the 12th consecutive season under head coach Dabo Swinney. Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik will start in the bowl game after coming off the bench in the ACC Championship Game and threw for 279 yards and a touchdown to lead the Tigers to a 39-10 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Tennesse (10-2, 6-2) was the number one team in the nation to start the second half of the second, but losses to Georgia and South Carolina ended its playoff hopes. The Volunteers will be without quarterback Hendon Hooker, who tore his ACL six weeks ago. Tennessee willl be led by back quarterback and former Michigan transfer Joe Milton.

Clemson is 4-1 all time in the Orange Bowl including a 37-17 win over Oklahoma in a playoff semifinal game in 2015. Tennessee is 1-3 in the Orange Bowl. The Tigers are five-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Tennessee

Date: December 30

Start time: 8 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.