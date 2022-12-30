Picks, predictions for UNC vs. Pitt on Friday, December 30

Friday’s college basketball slate features a decent amount of afternoon contests, and it all gets started with the No. 25 North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the Pitt Panthers from Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The game will tip off at noon ET and air on ACC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

UNC vs. Pitt odds

Spread: North Carolina -6.5

Over/Under: 149.5

Moneyline: North Carolina -260, Pitt +220

North Carolina (9-4, 1-1 ACC) is on a four-game winning streak and is coming off victories over the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines, both of which were held at neutral sites. Caleb Love is the Heels leader in points (18.3), assists (3.7) and steals (1.3) per game, while Armando Bacot leads the team in rebounds (11.1) and blocks (1.3) to go along with 18.2 points per game.

Pittsburgh (9-4, 2-0 ACC) will look to extend its winning streak to four games with a victory on Friday afternoon, coming off an 84-82 road win over the Syracuse Orange. Panthers head coach Jeff Capel hasn’t provided an update whether John Hugley IV will be available as he hasn’t played since December 10th dealing with personal issues. He entered the season as the team’s leading returning scorer and rebounder from last year.

The Pick: North Carolina -6.5

It feels like home-court advantage won’t matter as much as it normally would with the game taking place during Christmas break, and UNC is clearly the better team. The Heels rank 52 spots ahead of Pitt in KenPom, and the Tar heels rank inside the top 10 in adjusted offensive efficiency. They scored an average of 86 points in this four-game winning streak and are set up for success in this matchup.