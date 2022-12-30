Picks, predictions for Miami vs. Notre Dame on Friday, December 30

The No. 14 Miami Hurricanes will hit the road for a matchup with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Friday afternoon from Purcell Pavillion in South Bend, Indiana. The game will get started at 2:00 p.m. ET and air on ACC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Miami vs. Notre Dame odds

Spread: Miami -3

Over/Under: 144.5

Moneyline: Miami -155, Notre Dame +135

Miami (12-1, 3-0 ACC) finds itself at the top of the conference standings early on and will look to increase its winning streak to nine games. The Hurricanes are a bit of a one-sided team with an offense that ranks 11th in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency, while they’re outside the top 100 on the defensive end. Isaiah Wong continues to be a huge part of the offense as he’s averaging 17.2 points per game to lead the team.

Notre Dame (8-5, 0-2 ACC) is looking for its first conference victory in three tries and ended a three-game losing streak in a 59-43 win over the Jacksonville Dolphins earlier this week. Defense has been a major issue for Mike Brey’s squad as they rank outside the top 200 on that end of the floor. Fifth-year player Nate Laszewski is the team leader in points (14.3) and rebounds (7.7) per game.

The Pick: Under 144.5

Both teams are better on the offensive end than on defense, but the slow pace at which Notre Dame place might make it difficult for the total to reach this number. The Irish average just 65.4 possessions per game, which ranks 350th out of 363 teams.