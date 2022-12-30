Picks, predictions for NC State vs. Clemson on Friday, December 30

Friday’s matchup between the NC State Wolfpack and Clemson Tigers will get started at 4:00 p.m. ET from Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. This is the third matchup of an afternoon triple triple header on the ACC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

NC State vs. Clemson odds

Spread: Clemson -2

Over/Under: 147

Moneyline: Clemson -130, Miami +110

NC State (11-3, 1-2 ACC) will bring a three-game winning streak into this matchup, and the Wolfpack are coming off a 76-64 home victory over the Louisville Cardinals last week as all five starters scored at least 13 points. NC State ranks 54th nationally in KenPom, and Terquavion Smith is the team leader in points (17.9) and assists (5.4) per game.

Clemson (10-3, 2-0 ACC) won six of its last seven matchups including a 79-66 road victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last week as PJ Hall exploded for 25 points and 10 rebounds. The Tigers are the 64th-best team, according to KenPom, with Chase Hunter running the show as the leader in points (14.8) and assists (4.8) per game.

The Pick: NC State -2

Homecourt advantage is diminished during the holiday break, and NC State should be the more motivated team as another loss would push them further down the conference standings early on. A 1-3 start to ACC play heading into the New Year would be an uninspiring start for a roster that has the talent to be an NCAA Tournament team.