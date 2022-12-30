Picks, predictions for WMU vs. Wisconsin on Friday, December 30

The No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers will round out the non-conference portion of their schedule with Friday night’s matchup against the Western Michigan Broncos. The game will tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET and air on BTN+.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin odds

Spread: Wisconsin -21

Over/Under: 125

Moneyline: N/A

Wisconsin (9-2, 2-0 Big Ten) has not taken the floor since a 78-56 win over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on December 15th after last week’s scheduled matchup with Grambling was canceled due to bad weather. The Badgers will look to complete an undefeated month of December before hitting conference play next week.

Western Michigan (4-8, 0-0 MAC) is coming off a 61-41 win over Siena Heights, but the Broncos rank outside the top 300 in KenPom. Lamar Norman Jr. scores 18.3 points per game to lead the team, and he’ll need to be at his best for Western Michigan to hang with the Badgers.

The Pick: Western Michigan +21

The Badgers’ style of play lends itself to games that result in closer scores than you’d imagine. Wisconsin is barely inside the top 300 in possessions per game with a strong defense and an offense that can struggle. Western Michigan should do enough against a team that isn’t built to blow teams out to keep the deficit within the number.