Who is announcing the Orange Bowl between Clemson and Tennessee?

The Tigers and Vols will hit the field Friday night from Hard Rock Stadium.

By Erik Buchinger
ACC Championship - Clemson v North Carolina Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The Clemson Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers will meet in the Orange Bowl on Friday night from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The game will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN with Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy (color), and Katie George (sideline) on the call.

Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) has College Football Playoff aspirations every season at this point, and the Tigers fell short for the second year in a row. With DJ Uiagalelei off to the Oregon State Beavers, Cade Klubnik will be the starter moving forward starting with Friday night’s contest.

Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) put together a fantastic season before a season-ending injury to starting quarterback Hendon Hooker, which will lead to Joe Milton making his second straight start. The Vols had an incredibly explosive offense in Year 2 under Josh Heupel, and they’re coming off a 56-0 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores in the regular season finale.

Clemson is a 6-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -210 moneyline odds, making Tennessee a +180 underdog. The over/under is set at 63.

