Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, December 30

We’ve got nine games in the NBA Friday, which means bettors have plenty of choices when it comes to player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 55.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Timberwolves (-120)

In the last two games, Antetokounmpo is averaging a whopping 56.5 combined PRA. He’s coming off a 45-point, 22-rebound performance against the Bulls and has another favorable matchup with Minnesota. The Bucks need to snap their losing streak, and will need to do so with Khris Middleton or Jrue Holiday in the lineup. Back Antetokounmpo to keep putting up insane numbers Friday.

Deandre Ayton over 21.5 points vs. Raptors (-125)

With both Devin Booker and Landry Shamet out Wednesday, Ayton put up 31 points. The Suns got demolished but the big man had a strong showing. He’ll be asked to keep doing more offensively with Booker and Shamet out again Friday. Back Ayton to cross this threshold with ease despite a tricky matchup with the Raptors.

Jordan Poole under 4.5 assists vs. Trail Blazers (+100)

Since Stephen Curry’s exit with a shoulder injury, Poole has only gone over this line twice in seven games. He’s taken on much more of a scoring role in this offense, and will continue to do so Friday. The Trail Blazers are a strong defensive team and should be able to limit Golden State’s supporting cast enough to hold Poole under this line.