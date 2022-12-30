NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, December 30

We’re almost to the New Year and there’s only so much time left to get in some NBA DFS before it’s 2023. Not that the New Year really changes anything. You’ll still have another six months or so of slates to play.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Collin Sexton, SAC vs. UTA, $4,500

Kings-Jazz is another great game to stack and there’s a decent amount of value on Utah. Sexton was used to starting and playing big minutes on the Cavaliers. In a lesser role, he’s still able to fill it up a bit. Since returning to the lineup, Sexton is averaging just under 20 minutes with 14 PPG, good for 21.6 fantasy points per game over three contests. The spread is short at Kings -3.5 and the total is set at 242.

Alec Burks, DET vs. CHI, $4,400

The Bulls are the heaviest favorite on Friday night at -8.5 against Detroit (which says a lot about the slate). The Pistons won’t have PG Killian Hayes after he was suspended for his involvement in the fight with Mo Wagner the last game. After Hayes was tossed, Saddiq Bey ($4,300) and Burks played big minutes off the bench. Burks could end up starting in place of Hayes in this matchup. There’s a decent chance Burks and Bey are chalk. In cash games, both are good plays. Even in GPPs, you’re getting really great value in two players who should play 30+ minutes even if this game isn’t close (which it could be).

Aaron Holiday, ATL vs. LAL, $3,300

We’re going to have to wait on Trae Young injury news later to figure out which values make sense in Hawks-Lakers. It’s one of the better games on the slate to stack with a total of over 240 points. Holiday replaced Young in the starting lineup and played 33 minutes last game, scoring 10 points in a close loss to the Nets. Holiday doesn’t have much of a ceiling for scoring but has a safe floor if Young is out again. A.J. Griffin ($4,400) also isn’t a bad pivot.