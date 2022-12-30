Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Hawks on Friday

The Los Angeles Lakers (14-21) continue their road trip with a game against the Atlanta Hawks (17-18) on Friday, December 30. The game will tip at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, with the game airing on NBA TV.

The Lakers know they will be without Anthony Davis, who is dealing with a stress fracture in his right foot. LeBron James is questionable with left ankle soreness. Dennis Schroder and Austin Reaves are both probable, while Lonnie Walker is considered day-to-day.

Trae Young is dealing with a calf injury but is probable for Friday’s game. Center Clint Capela will miss the game with his calf issue, and SF De’Andre Hunter is questionable with an ankle injury.

The Hawks are 7-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 239.5. The Hawks have -295 moneyline odds as the favorites, while the Lakers are installed as the +245 underdog.

Lakers vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks -7

These teams will play twice this season, and both games will occur in the next week. Both teams are in a tough part of their year as Los Angeles has lost five of its last six, with Atlanta dropping three of the last four. The lack of Davis has really stunted the Lakers' performance in games, and I think his absence shows up on Friday. Atlanta should cover the spread.

Over/Under: Under 239.5

Los Angeles’ last three games have all seen fewer than 240 points scored. For Atlanta, three of the last four games had point totals of less than 240. Whether it is from injury or offensive tempo, neither of these teams is in stride and playing at their potential. This makes it likely that we see the under hit.