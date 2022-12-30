Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Raptors on Friday

The Phoenix Suns (20-16) continue their road trip to take on the Toronto Raptors (15-20) on Friday, December 30. This game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and will not be available on national television.

The Suns will be without Jae Crowder, Devin Booker, Landry Shamet, Cameron Payne and Cameron Johnson. The Raptors won’t have Otto Porter Jr. or Precious Achiuwa, and SG Fred Van Vleet is considered day-to-day.

The Raptors are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set for 222. The Raptors are the favorites with -115 moneyline odds, while the Suns are the -105 underdogs.

Suns vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors -1

This is as close of a spread as you can get. The Suns have dropped four of their last five games and just lost by 25 to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Things aren’t much better for Toronto, as they have gone 2-8 over their last 10 games. The Raptors do get the edge here as Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes are carrying the team.

Over/Under: Over 222

Despite the injuries mounting up for both teams, they have still found ways to score points. Each team relies on their big men down low to provide the foundation for their offense to flow. Look for Siakam and Deandre Ayton to play pivotal roles in this game. Neither of these teams is doing a good job of limiting their opponents on the scoreboard, so with a lower point total, I’m taking the over.