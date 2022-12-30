Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Bucks on Friday

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19) wrap up their road trip as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks (22-12) on Friday, December 30. The game will tip at 8 p.m. ET from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, but won’t be televised nationally.

The Timberwolves will be without Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordan McLaughlin and Taurean Prince. Small forward Kyle Anderson is dealing with a back injury and is questionable for the game. The Bucks will be missing Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday is considered doubtful with an illness.

The Bucks are 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set for 227. The Bucks are the moneyline favorites with -250 odds, with the Timberwolves installed as the +210 underdogs.

Timberwolves vs. Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -6.5

Both of these teams have lost four games in a row. This is surprising because Giannis Antetokounmpo has put the team on his back and has scored 45 points in two games during this losing streak. Milwaukee has been playing tough opponents but should have a better matchup against the T-Wolves. Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert are doing their best, but Milwaukee should cover on the back of another outstanding game from the Greek Freak.

Over/Under: Over 227

These teams played earlier in the year, and Milwaukee took the 115-102 win. The Bucks have given up at least 114 points in each of their last four games. Even though I think they cover, Milwaukee is going to give up points this game, and I think we see the over hit.