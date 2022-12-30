Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Pelicans on Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers (20-13) will look to start a new win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (22-12) Friday night. The Pelicans are on a four-game winning streak of their own.

The 76ers have listed Tyrese Maxey as probable, so they’re likely to get their star guard back. The Pelicans remain without Brandon Ingram due to a toe injury, while Herbert Jones is questionable due to conditioning after coming out of the health and safety protocols.

The 76ers are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 229.

76ers vs. Pelicans, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans +1

Even with Maxey coming back, the Pelicans are a well-oiled machine and have played well in spite of Ingram’s absence. If Jones sits, this line could potentially move a bit more in Philadelphia’s favor but New Orleans has proven it is a contender this season. Back the Pelicans to get the job done at home against a tough 76ers squad.

Over/Under: Over 229

The Pelicans rank fourth in scoring over the last five games, while the 76ers are 20th but still putting up 113.2 points per game. New Orleans has a middling defensive record in the same span, which should allow Philadelphia to score fairly easily. The Pelicans will try to match that, and the over should hit.