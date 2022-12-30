Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Nuggets on Friday

The Miami Heat (18-17) will look to extend their two-game winning streak when they meet the Denver Nuggets (22-12) Friday night. The Nuggets are hoping to bounce back from loss to the Kings Wednesday.

The Heat have listed Jimmy Butler as probable for tonight’s game, while Kyle Lowry has a personal issue and could potentially be scrapped late. The Nuggets could be shorthanded with Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Bruce Brown all listed as questionable.

The Nuggets are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 224.5.

Heat vs. Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -4

The line seems to indicate that Murray, Gordon and Brown will play after resting Wednesday. If that is the case, the Nuggets should be able to maintain their current form. Denver has been playing excellent basketball and Murray is finding ways to deliver in pressure situations. Miami is a good defensive squad, but it has no answer for Nikola Jokic. Take the Nuggets to win and cover at home.

Over/Under: Under 224.5

The Heat have been the best defensive team over the last five game in terms of opponent points allowed. The Nuggets also rank in the top 10 during the same span, so this game has a great chance at going under.