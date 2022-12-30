Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Warriors on Friday

It’ll be a Western conference showdown Friday night when the Portland Trail Blazers (18-16) meet the Golden State Warriors (18-18). The Trail Blazers have dropped three of their last five games, while the Warriors are 3-0 on this current homestand.

The Trail Blazers should have everyone in, with Jusuf Nurkic listed as probable. The Warriors are without Andrew Wiggins, but both Draymond Green and Donte DiVincenzo should both be in.

The Trail Blazers are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 233.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors +2.5

Everyone knows the discrepancy for Golden State when it comes to home and road games. The Warriors are a juggernaut in the Bay, especially defensively. They’re on a nice winning streak right now and match up well with Portland. The Blazers might have the best player on the floor in Damian Lillard, but the Warriors are the better overall unit. Take Golden State to cover and potentially win outright.

Over/Under: Under 233

The Blazers are actually one of the better defensive teams in the league. They rank third in points allowed per game over the last five contests, while Golden State’s home record is exceptional defensively. The Warriors are 10th in opponent points allowed when at home, as opposed to dead last in the league when on the road. With a high number like this, the under is the better play.