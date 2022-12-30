Who is announcing the Duke’s Mayo Bowl between Maryland and NC State?

The Maryland Terrapins and NC State Wolfpack will close out their 2022 season in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game will kick off at noon ET and air on ESPN with Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (color) and Andraya Carter (sideline) on the call.

Maryland (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak in the regular season finale victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights as the Terps qualified for back-to-back bowl games for the first time since the 2013-14 seasons. Taulia Tagovailoa completed 68.6% of passes for 2,787 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions on the season.

NC State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) avoided closing out the regular season on a three-game losing streak by beating the North Carolina Tar Heels in double overtime in the finale. The Wolfpack started four different quarterbacks this fall, and true freshman MJ Morris could return to the lineup after missing the end of the regular season with an injury.

NC State is a 1-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -115 moneyline odds, making Maryland a -105 underdog. The over/under is set at 46.5.