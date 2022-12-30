Who is announcing the Sun Bowl between Pittsburgh and UCLA?

Friday afternoon’s Sun Bowl will feature the Pittsburgh Panthers and UCLA Bruins from El Paso, Texas. The game will kick off at 2:00 p.m. ET and air on CBS with the team of Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (color) and Jenny Dell (sideline) calling the game.

Pitt (8-4, 5-3 ACC) closed out the regular season on a four-game winning streak, and starting quarterback Kedon Slovis already transferred to the BYU Cougars since the finale. The Panthers are likely to start Nick Patti at QB, and they’ll be without Israel Abanikanda, who rushed for 1,431 yards with 20 touchdowns this season but opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft.

UCLA (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12) avoided ending the season on a three-game losing streak by knocking off the California Golden Bears in the finale, but the Bruins fell short of a spot in the Pac-12 Championship. The Bruins stars will take the field including Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who completed 69.8% of passes with 25 touchdowns, and Zach Charbonnet rushed for 1,359 yards with 14 TDs.

UCLA is a 7.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -300 moneyline odds, making Pitt a +250 underdog. The over/under is set at 54.