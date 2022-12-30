Who is announcing the Gator Bowl between Notre Dame and South Carolina?

The Gator Bowl will feature the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and South Carolina Gamecocks taking the field from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The game will get started at 3:30 p.m. ET and air on ESPN with Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (color) and Alyssa Lang (sideline) calling the matchup.

Notre Dame (8-4) started out the Marcus Freeman era with an 0-2 start but rallied to play much better the rest of the regular season. Starting quarterback Tyler Buchner went down in Week 2 and is expected to return for this contest. The Irish will be without star tight end Michael Mayer and defensive end Isaiah Foskey as they prepare for the NFL Draft.

South Carolina (8-4, 4-4 SEC) finished its season with impressive victories over the Tennessee Volunteers and Clemson Tigers as the Gamecocks are in a bowl game for the second consecutive season under Shane Beamer. Spencer Rattler completed 66.6% of passes this season with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Notre Dame is a 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -150 moneyline odds, making South Carolina a +130 underdog. The over/under is set at 50.5.