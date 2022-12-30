Who is announcing the Barstool Bowl between Ohio and Wyoming?

The Ohio Bobcats and Wyoming Cowboys will close out their 2022 season in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl from Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. The game will start and 4:30 p.m. ET and air on Barstool.

Barstool personalities on the call will include Jake Marsh providing play-by-play with Dan Katz (Big Cat) and Dave Portnoy as the analysts. Caleb Pressley and Adam Ferrone will be the sideline reporters for this matchup.

Ohio (9-4, 7-1 MAC) is coming off a 17-7 loss to the Toledo Rockets in the MAC Championship Game, and this will be the Bobcats third game without conference player of the year QB Kurtis Rourke, who is out with an injury. That loss snapped a seven-game winning streak as Ohio looks to end its season with another victory.

Wyoming (7-5, 5-3 Mountain West) put together a strong year to qualify for a bowl but lost the final two games including a 30-0 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs in the regular season finale. The Cowboys won three consecutive bowl games as they look to keep the streak going on Friday.

Ohio is a 2.5-point favorite with -140 moneyline odds, making Wyoming a +120 underdog. The over/under is set at 42.