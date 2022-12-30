How Soon Will DraftKings Sportsbook Come to Ohio?

CLEEEEEVELAND, this is for you!

Well, you and the rest of Ohio. Rejoice, Cavaliers, Bengals, Buckeyes fans and everyone in between! The state of Ohio is approving mobile sports betting and DraftKings Sportsbook will soon be available for residents. The launch date for the DraftKings Sportsbook App in Ohio is 1/1/23 at 12:01AM ET.

In honor of the upcoming state launch, we will be reliving some of the biggest sports moments in Ohio history over the week.

Special Ohio Prelaunch Offers

There is a new-user offer for those who sign up in Ohio prior to launch day. All customers who download the app, register and opt-in before it goes live will receive $200 in Free Bets on launch day.

Yes, you read that correctly. That’s $200 just for signing up with no deposit required.

In addition, five lucky customers who sign up early will randomly be selected to receive a $100K Free Bet on launch day!

Also when we go live, get a Bonus Bet up to $200 when you refer a friend!

Relive the Columbus Crew’s 2020 MLS Cup Run

The Columbus Crew entered the 2020 campaign with just one league title to their name and relative uncertainty surrounding the team’s future. Just two years before the season, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam had purchased the Crew along with local groups. Before that transition of ownership, significant rumors were swirling that the team was going to be moved to Austin, Texas.

After Haslam’s purchase, the Crew had some work to do to convince him that it was the right move. 2019 was a tough season, as they dealt with a myriad of injuries throughout the year.

Before the 2020 season began, the Crew made two notable signings, bringing in Lucas Zelarayán and Darlington Nagbe. Columbus bounced back from the prior year, finishing third in the Eastern conference.

Entering the playoffs as the overall No. 4 seed, the Crew made an extremely impressive run to the finals. After allowing two goals in the first round, Columbus shut out their next three opponents en route to the franchise’s second MLS Cup title.

Just two years after the team’s future was in significant question, the Crew had established themselves as one of the dominant forces in MLS.

