How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for December 30 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Amalie Arena in Tampa.

This is the final Smackdown of the year and the company is ending 2022 with a bang. The women’s title will be defended tonight and a major tag team showdown will close the show.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, December 30

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

The main event of tonight’s episode will be a big one as undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will team with Sami Zayn to take on Kevin Owens and a returning John Cena. The “Tribal Chief” and the “Honorary Uce” laid down the challenge to KO to find a partner of his choosing two weeks ago and at the end of the show, Cena appeared on screen to reveal himself as Owens’ teammate.

There’s tons of history between all parties in this match, particularly with Cena feuding with Reigns for the belt just last year. However, the thing to watch will be Zayn’s interaction with his former best friend Owens. Zayn’s loyalty to the Bloodline has been questioned in recent months due to his proximity to KO and those questions persist even after Zayn ensured his team the win at Survivor Series WarGames. We’ll see who emerges victorious tonight in this major showdown.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is set to defend her title tonight when going one-on-one with Raquel Rodriguez. Both Rousey and Shayna Baszler have tormented Rodriguez in recent months with vicious backstage beatdowns. The up-and-comer hasn’t backed down, however, and earned this opportunity by winning a gauntlet match two weeks ago. We’ll see if a new champ will be crowned heading into 2023.

Also on the show, Solo Sikoa will try to handle more Bloodline business when facing Sheamus in singles action.