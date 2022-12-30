Is LeBron James playing for the Lakers on Friday vs. Hawks?

The Los Angeles Lakers will hope to bounce back from a bad loss to the Miami Heat when they continue their Southeast division tour Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Lakers are hoping star forward LeBron James, who has called for the team to make trades, will suit up for this contest. Here’s the latest on his status.

LeBron James injury updates

James is officially listed as questionable for Friday’s game, which is interesting because he normally gets the “probable” designation when he has days to rest. The forward did play the back-to-back set over Tuesday and Wednesday, which likely strained his ankle more than normal.

If James does sit out, Russell Westbrook will likely take on a bigger role as a creator. Lonnie Walker is also on the injury report but if he plays and James sits, he’d take on a bigger role offensively as well.