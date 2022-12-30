Is Trae Young playing for the Hawks on Friday vs. Lakers?

The Atlanta Hawks will attempt to get over the line Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers after coming up just short in a one-point loss to the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday. A big reason the Hawks were unable to get the win was the absence of point guard Trae Young. Here’s an update on his status ahead of Friday’s contest.

Trae Young injury updates

Young is listed as probable with a calf injury, so it seems like Wednesday’s contest will be the only one he misses with this injury. The Hawks do have a second star point guard in Dejounte Murray who would fill in well if Young were to be downgraded. However, Atlanta is much better offensively with both players in the lineup and would want to have both players in for this contest.

Young is averaging 27.3 points and 9.9 assists per game but has seen his shooting percentages dip significantly. Can he have a big showing against a poor Lakers defense?