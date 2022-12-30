 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Trae Young playing for the Hawks on Friday vs. Lakers?

The Hawks PG has a calf injury. We break down and update you on his status for Friday’s game vs. LA.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Atlanta Hawks v Indiana Pacers
Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks walks across the court in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 27, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks will attempt to get over the line Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers after coming up just short in a one-point loss to the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday. A big reason the Hawks were unable to get the win was the absence of point guard Trae Young. Here’s an update on his status ahead of Friday’s contest.

Trae Young injury updates

Young is listed as probable with a calf injury, so it seems like Wednesday’s contest will be the only one he misses with this injury. The Hawks do have a second star point guard in Dejounte Murray who would fill in well if Young were to be downgraded. However, Atlanta is much better offensively with both players in the lineup and would want to have both players in for this contest.

Young is averaging 27.3 points and 9.9 assists per game but has seen his shooting percentages dip significantly. Can he have a big showing against a poor Lakers defense?

