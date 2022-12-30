Is Bradley Beal playing for the Wizards on Friday vs. Magic?

The Washington Wizards are trying to head into the new year with a win streak, and they’ve got a three-game run so far heading into Friday’s contest against the Orlando Magic. Washington hopes Bradley Beal will be able to play in this contest after sitting out the team’s last game against the Phoenix Suns. Here’s a look at his status ahead of the matchup with Orlando.

Bradley Beal injury updates

Beal is officially listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, which is likely an aggravation of a previous hamstring issue. The Wizards are not going to risk their star, who they’ve given a five-year supermax extension, in a December game. However, they are still six games back from a .500 record and will need a big run to be in playoff contention. If Beal is able to go, it’ll be a big boost for Washington.

If Beal cannot play, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert will gain some value as potential filler plays in DFS lineups.