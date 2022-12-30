Friday Night Smackdown preview: Quick thoughts about Dec. 30 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown comes live from Amalie Arena in Tampa tonight as the company holds its final show of 2022.

As we prepare for another episode of Smackdown tonight, I’ll give some of my quick thoughts about the show and what’s in store on the card.

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens and John Cena

Just wow. What a big time way to end the year by running this match on national television. It’s always a big deal to see Cena step in the ring these days and it’s nice to see him poke his head in every once in a while. With the Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania season right around the corner, I wonder if this is just a one-off or if it’s kickstarting a brief run for him to start 2023.

As for Zayn, this match should serve as a turning point in his story with the Bloodline. For months, everyone has seen the inevitable turn coming and the WWE themselves have teased it happening on several occasions only to pull back. If they lose this match, could the night end with the image of Reigns beating down the “Honorary Uce”? Or could they take us in a completely different direction we didn’t see coming? We shall see.

Smackdown Women’s Championship

Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez tonight and it will culminate weeks of the champ and Shayna Baszler beating down the up-and-comer. If this is the end of this program, I do wonder what will be the plan for Rousey heading into the Rumble. She has taken out most of the Smackdown roster already and these feuds feel like a holding pattern until a big name arrives on the blue brand. She has already defeated Liv Morgan and it’d be hard to imagine them reheating a rivalry with a returning Charlotte Flair.

Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa

Pain and violence. Nothing else needs to be said. I can’t wait.