How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on December 30

AEW Rampage returns to your screens tonight with a new episode on TNT. This episode was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, CO, so as always, beware of spoilers.

This is the final Rampage and AEW show of 2022 and two titles will be on the line during the show.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, December 30

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be in action tonight as she’ll defend her title against Kiera Hogan on Rampage. Hogan was kicked out of Cargill’s Baddies stable recently, so this is a bit of a grudge match. Cargill is approaching the one-year mark of holding the TBS Championship next week and we’ll see how she celebrates should she put down her former teammate tonight.

Also on the show, AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will try to put yet another successful title defense under his belt when facing Best Friends teammate Trent Beretta. We’ll also get Swerve Strickland wrestling his first match as the leader of the new Mogul Affiliates stable when going one-on-one with Wheeler Yuta.