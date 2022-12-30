Pick on the spread for UCLA-Washington State on December 30

The beginning of the season has not been kind to the Washington State Cougars, who look to get their season back on track on Friday against the UCLA Bruins following a pair of losses in Hawaii in the Diamond Head Classic.

UCLA Bruins (-8.5, 133.5) vs. Washington State Cougars

UCLA enters having allowed just two of their 13 opponents this season to get to or exceed 70 points with both of those games coming in Las Vegas against ranked teams Illinois and Baylor as a part of the Main Event.

A low scoring game won’t make Washington State feel uncomfortable as they have surrendered more than 70 points just three times in their 13 games this season and rank 332nd in the country in possessions per game.

The Cougars have been at their best at home this season, ranking 37th among Division I teams in points scored on a per possession basis at home and are scoring and are scoring 20.3 points more per 100 possessions at home than on the road.

UCLA has seen their offense diminish away from home, scoring 11.5 points fewer per 100 possessions in a road or neutral court environment than at home and on defense are allowing opponents to make 36.7% of their 3-point shoots away from home compared to 26.1% at home.

The Washington State will look to 6-foot-11 forward Mouhamed Gueye for an edge down low as he faces a UCLA roster with only two players hauling in more than 4.5 rebounds per game while he is recording 13.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game this season. Gueye also enters Friday’s game having grabbed at least seven rebounds in seven straight games.

Overall, Washington State ranks 30th in the nation in rebound rate, which climbs to 16th in home games, the Cougars will use the boards for an upset bid Friday night.

The Play: Washington State +8.5

